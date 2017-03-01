Wimbledon Brewery launches new beer to celebrate 200 years of the Wimbledon Windmill
Wimbledon brewers and Suffolk-based brewer Greene King have created Windmill Pale, a 3.7 per cent oatmeal pale ale, to pay tribute to the most famous landmark on Wimbledon Common. Founder of the Wimbledon Brewery, Mark Gordon, said: "At Wimbledon Brewery we pride ourselves on the quality of our cask beers, so who better to partner with for this collaborative brew than the British brewing institution that is Greene King.
