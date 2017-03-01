Wimbledon Brewery launches new beer t...

Wimbledon Brewery launches new beer to celebrate 200 years of the Wimbledon Windmill

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: This is Local London

Wimbledon brewers and Suffolk-based brewer Greene King have created Windmill Pale, a 3.7 per cent oatmeal pale ale, to pay tribute to the most famous landmark on Wimbledon Common. Founder of the Wimbledon Brewery, Mark Gordon, said: "At Wimbledon Brewery we pride ourselves on the quality of our cask beers, so who better to partner with for this collaborative brew than the British brewing institution that is Greene King.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston Wed NewPhartzz 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb 27 LCT 1
News Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b... Feb 21 Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... Feb 21 Drink 1
News As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat Feb 21 Homer 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft... Feb 17 Ha Bot 5
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC