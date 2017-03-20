wetherbeer
Beers from award-winning breweries in the UK and overseas will be available at 10 Leicestershire pubs as part of the Wetherspoons real ale festival. The pubs will each be serving up to 30 beers from Italy, Brazil, Holland and the USA, as well as the UK, during the festival.
