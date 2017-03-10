Watch: Building the Crunchiest, Beer-Soaked Masterpiece in Milk Bar's Arsenal
Milk Bar aficionados are undoubtedly familiar with crack pie, cereal milk-flavored soft serve and many of the New York City-based bakery's over-the-top layer cakes. But a certain blast from the past - which recently resurfaced at the bakery's CityCenterDC location - seems worthy of immediate attention: salted pretzel cake.
