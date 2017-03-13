Twelve day beer festival coming to Bridgwater's Carnival Inn

WINNING beers from breweries across the UK and overseas will be available at The Carnival Inn in Bridgwater during a 12-day beer festival. The pub in St Mary Street will be serving a range of beers from Italy, Brazil, Holland and the USA, as well as the UK, during the festival which runs from Wednesday, March 22 until Sunday, April 2 inclusive.

