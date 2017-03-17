Tony Yengeni found guilty of driving under influence
In a separate matter in 2007 Yengeni was found not guilty of drunk driving after he was arrested in Goodwood, Cape Town. Magistrate Grant Engel found him guilty of "driving under influence of intoxicating liquor" in the Cape Town Regional Court on Friday.
