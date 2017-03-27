Tiger Beer Unites Innovator And Artists To Beautify City Streets With Ink Made From Air Pollution

Tiger Beer , Asia's premium lager, is taking Air-Ink , the world's first ink created from air pollution, to the streets of the world. An extension of a 2016 pilot project in Hong Kong, this new initiative sees Tiger Beer driving creative collaborations between Anirudh Sharma, inventor of Air-Ink and co-founder of Graviky Labs, and emerging artists from across seven cultures to showcase this breakthrough technology to the world.

