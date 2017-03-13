Thwaite's beer takes home gold in international awards
Thwaites ' American Indian Pale Ale, 13 Guns, took home the Gold Award in the Brewing Awards, in the in the cask ale for beers with 4.9 per cent to 6.9 per cent alcohol. Each one was blind tasted by a panel of experts, made up of head brewers, master cider makes, production directors and quality managers.
