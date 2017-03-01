The untold story of South Korean beer
There had been a huge debate about the taste of Korean beers a couple of years back, sparked by a British journalist residing in Korea who wrote a column about how bad South Korean beer tasted and that he'd rather drink a North Korean one over it. Many agreed saying South Korean beers didn't really have any "taste" and some even denounced that they tasted like urine, while others were infuriated by the comment and offended by a foreigner taking a lash at local beers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Wed
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft...
|Feb 17
|Ha Bot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC