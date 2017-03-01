The untold story of South Korean beer

The untold story of South Korean beer

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

There had been a huge debate about the taste of Korean beers a couple of years back, sparked by a British journalist residing in Korea who wrote a column about how bad South Korean beer tasted and that he'd rather drink a North Korean one over it. Many agreed saying South Korean beers didn't really have any "taste" and some even denounced that they tasted like urine, while others were infuriated by the comment and offended by a foreigner taking a lash at local beers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston Wed NewPhartzz 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb 27 LCT 1
News Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b... Feb 21 Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... Feb 21 Drink 1
News As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat Feb 21 Homer 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft... Feb 17 Ha Bot 5
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,881 • Total comments across all topics: 279,282,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC