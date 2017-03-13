The St. Paddy's Beer Fest is This Friday at The Flint Farmers' Market
The St. Paddy's Beer Fest and 1/2K Draft Dash goes down this Friday at the Flint Farmers' Market. We have made some changes to this years' beer fest that will make this St. Paddy's Day better than ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFNT-AM Burton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|19 hr
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC