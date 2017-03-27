the Bottom Line: Craft beer growth co...

the Bottom Line: Craft beer growth continues

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Craft beer remained in growth mode in 2016, picking up one-tenth of a percent of market share, from 12.2 to 12.3 percent, but increasing sales by 10 percent and volume by a bit more than 5 percent, according to a report published by the Brewers Association, a trade group for craft beer. The numbers would have been even more impressive, but a number of craft brands were purchased by big breweries last year, representing more than 1 million barrels -- almost 5 percent of 2016 craft production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's The Big Deal With Green Beer? Mar 17 Green Phart 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton... Mar 5 TonkPharts 1
News The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston Mar 1 NewPhartzz 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb 27 LCT 1
News Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b... Feb '17 Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... Feb '17 Drink 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,645 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC