the Bottom Line: Craft beer growth continues

Craft beer remained in growth mode in 2016, picking up one-tenth of a percent of market share, from 12.2 to 12.3 percent, but increasing sales by 10 percent and volume by a bit more than 5 percent, according to a report published by the Brewers Association, a trade group for craft beer. The numbers would have been even more impressive, but a number of craft brands were purchased by big breweries last year, representing more than 1 million barrels -- almost 5 percent of 2016 craft production.

