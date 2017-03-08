Taters and Beer: A Second Helping of Food & Drink, March 6-10
But there was plenty of other action on the Denver food and drink scene, as we toured the town for tater tots, bringing you the ten best for a tempting spread. While the Whiskey Biscuit on South Broadway opened too recently to make our list, the new bar and restaurant is finding new ways to tempt with tots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC