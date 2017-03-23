Supermarket pulls beers and ciders from shelves over Brexit row
A SUPERMARKET has pulled more than half of a company's beer and cider range from its shelves after the brewer tried to increase prices following the Brexit vote. It has been reported that Tesco will no longer sell 31 of Heineken's brands, and is now only stocking 22 of its products rather than the 53 it was selling at the start of the year.
