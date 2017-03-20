Sublime to Celebrate 25th Anniversary...

Sublime to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Record Store Day EP Reissue, Craft Beer

On Record Store Day 2017 , Sublime will re-release their 1995 EP, Badfish on vinyl. They've also partnered with a brewer to create their own craft beer and have plans for a pair of movies.

