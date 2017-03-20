Stone Brewing makes sewage water beer

Stone Brewing makes sewage water beer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Stone Brewery, the USA's ninth-largest brewery based on its 2016 sales, has unveiled a new beer using recycled, treated sewage water from San Diego's Pure Water demonstration plant. The brewery produced five barrels of Full Circle, according to the Times of San Diego , however, the beer is currently not for sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's The Big Deal With Green Beer? Mar 17 Green Phart 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton... Mar 5 TonkPharts 1
News The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston Mar 1 NewPhartzz 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb 27 LCT 1
News Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b... Feb 21 Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... Feb 21 Drink 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,259 • Total comments across all topics: 279,722,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC