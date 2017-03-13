Stone Brewing creates beer with recycled water
SAN DIEGO - Stone Brewing is breaking new ground by becoming the first to try making beer using water that "comes from the toilet." On Thursday, at the Stone Brewing location at Liberty Station, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was among the first to drink the Full Circle Pale Ale.
