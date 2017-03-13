St Patrick's Day: We test out green beer being served in Bolton
As the Great Ale bar in The Vaults celebrates its first anniversary on St Patrick's Day, Bolton News reporter Daniel Holland went to test out some very special green beer.. HAVING grown very much accustomed to occupying the world of council meetings and hard hat tours of building sites, the task of tasting beer at my favourite town centre bar sounded like the ideal way to finish my working day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|1 hr
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC