St Patrick's Day: We test out green b...

St Patrick's Day: We test out green beer being served in Bolton

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: This Is Lancashire

As the Great Ale bar in The Vaults celebrates its first anniversary on St Patrick's Day, Bolton News reporter Daniel Holland went to test out some very special green beer.. HAVING grown very much accustomed to occupying the world of council meetings and hard hat tours of building sites, the task of tasting beer at my favourite town centre bar sounded like the ideal way to finish my working day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's The Big Deal With Green Beer? 1 hr Green Phart 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton... Mar 5 TonkPharts 1
News The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston Mar 1 NewPhartzz 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb 27 LCT 1
News Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b... Feb 21 Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... Feb 21 Drink 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,612,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC