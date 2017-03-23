South Loop Brewpub Baderbrau Will Open A Kitchen To Pair Its Beer With Food
Baderbrau brewery has no problems with quenching their patrons' thirsts, but now they're doing something to satisfy their customers' hungers. Starting in April, the brewpub will collaborate with another South Loop business, Chef Luciano, the Italian restaurant that's been around since 1982.
