Snuffle: Belgium has started selling dog beer and we're wondering...

Ever thought about how your four-legged furry friend might also need a break from all the constant pressure to be the 'good boy'? Maybe, sometimes all your dog wants to do is just pop open a beer on a Saturday afternoon, just relax and forget all about catching Frisbee, or winning or losing at fetch. But sadly you loyal pet friend's need to de-stress and unwind with some good beer has been going unheeded, for centuries now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.