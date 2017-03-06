Shower yourself in beer at the world's first craft beer hotel
Scotland-based craft beer company BrewDog is crowdfunding to build the world's first craft beer hotel in the US. The company wants to attach a hotel to its taproom in the Ohio town of Columbus and the concept is every bit as amazing as the one you once came up with in your drunken dreams.
