Shower yourself in beer at the world's first craft beer hotel

15 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Scotland-based craft beer company BrewDog is crowdfunding to build the world's first craft beer hotel in the US. The company wants to attach a hotel to its taproom in the Ohio town of Columbus and the concept is every bit as amazing as the one you once came up with in your drunken dreams.

