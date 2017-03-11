Shorten's in WA, but where's Turnbull? Having a beer...
With the WA Liberals seemingly heading to a heavy electoral defeat the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been conspicuous by his absence in the west. Busy having a couple of cold ones with the editors of The Betoota Advocate, a satirical online news website run by its larrikin founders Clancy Overell and Errol Parker.
