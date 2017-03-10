Scottish Beers and More at the Arizona International Celtic Music and Microbrew Festival
Phoenix beer lovers can kick off St. Patrick's Day festivities with a selection of Scottish beers at the Inaugural Arizona International Celtic Music and Microbrew Festival this Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. Festival attendees of legal drinking age can purchase a $15 flight card to taste eight sample beers of their choice. Hensley Beverage Distributors will feature imported beers from Scotland specifically for this event, including Edinburgh's Innis & Gunn Brewing's Original and Whiskey Stout, as well as several offerings from the Scottish brewer Belhaven including Black Scottish Stout, Craft Pilsner, Scottish Ale, Twisted Thistle India Pale Ale, and Scotch Ale.
