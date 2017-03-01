Sample craft beer in Vernon Hills on March 11
The Vernon Hills Park District will host its fourth annual Craft Beer Tasting from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Sullivan Community Center, 635 N. Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. More than 15 area breweries will be pouring samples of their ales, lagers, and stouts.
