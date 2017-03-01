Sample craft beer in Vernon Hills on ...

Sample craft beer in Vernon Hills on March 11

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Vernon Hills Park District will host its fourth annual Craft Beer Tasting from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Sullivan Community Center, 635 N. Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. More than 15 area breweries will be pouring samples of their ales, lagers, and stouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton... 13 hr TonkPharts 1
News The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston Mar 1 NewPhartzz 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb 27 LCT 1
News Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b... Feb 21 Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... Feb 21 Drink 1
News As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat Feb 21 Homer 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,000 • Total comments across all topics: 279,348,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC