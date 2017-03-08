Sample brews from the world in Bromsgrove pub's beer festival

The pub in High Street will be serving up to 30 beers from Italy, Brazil, Holland and the USA, as well as the UK, during the festival from Wednesday, March 22, until Sunday, April 2. Pub manager Cassie Harwood said: "We are promising our customers a superb range of award-winning ales, including some great beers from overseas and many others from brewers across the UK. "The festival will be the perfect way for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy a range of excellent beers over 12 days."

