Sacramento beer week comes to a close

WEBVTT SWITCHING GEARS NOW, SACRAMENTOBEER WEEK STRETCHES INTO ITS10TH DAY, AS BEER DRINKERSCELEBRATE NEW BREWS AND NEWBREWERIES.BEER WEEK CULMINATES TOMORROWWITH CAPITOL BEER FEST ON THE5TH STREET BRIDGE OVERLOOKINGTHE RAILYARDS.THAT'S WHERE WE FIND KCRA 3'SMAX RESNIK.HE JOINS US LIVE WITH THEPREVIEW.MAX: MORE THAN 120 BREWERIESFROM ACROSS CALIFORNIA AND THENATION WILL DESCEND ON THE 5THSTREET BRIDGE TO CREATE A BEERLOVERS PARADISE.WE SPOKE WITH TWO OF THOSEBREWERIES TODAY, ONE THE LONGESTRUNNING IN SACRAMENTO, THE OTHERONE OF THE NEWEST, TO SEEEXACTLY WHAT THIS EVENT MEANS.AT YOUR LOCA BREWERY, THERE ISTHE FRONT OF THE HOUSE WHERE THEBEER GETS BORED.THERE WE ARE, FRESHLY POURED.MAX: AND THERE IS THE BACK,WHERE THE WORK AND THE SCIENCENEVER STOPS.WE USE BACTERIA TO DROP THEPH AND THEN WE FERMENT IT OUTWITH A WILD USED TH WASCULTURED FROM A BOTTLE OF IAMBIC-- LAMBIC.MA HEBREWS HIS LATEST ... (more)

