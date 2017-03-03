Russian Soup Dumplings and Matzo Scrapple At Bing Binga s Neshaminy Creek Beer Dinner
Ben Puchowitz and his crew from Bing Bing Dim Sum are not exactly shy when it comes to fusion. They're not what you would call "traditionalists" when it comes to designing their menus full of roast pork bao with long hots or turnip cakes with matzo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft...
|Feb 17
|Ha Bot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC