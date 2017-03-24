AB InBev , the world's largest macro beer corporation - owner of such brands as Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois ... you name it - is coming to North Oakland. The beer empire's arrival will be clandestine, however, in the form of Golden Road Brewing , one of formerly craft-beer brands that AB InBev gobbled up in the summer of 2015.

