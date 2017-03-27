Plans for River Tyne Booze Cruise on ...

Plans for River Tyne Booze Cruise on inflatables criticised by police

16 hrs ago

The event, publicised on Facebook as the River Tyne Booze Cruise, is planned for July 1 starting in Newburn, Newcastle, and ending three-and-a-half hours later on the Quayside. They posted a video of scores of young Scandinavians drinking beer in inflatables while floating serenely down a tree-lined stream.

Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.

Chicago, IL

