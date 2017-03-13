Pa. woman accused of swiping 4-pack of beer at Giant faces felony
How does allegedly stealing a 4-pack of Budweiser add up to a felony charge? Find out what has suspect Christine Cronin, 52, of Northampton County, Pa., stewing in her allegedly stolen brew.( It does when the crime is compounded by two prior shoplifting convictions. As a result, suspect Christine Cronin, 52, of Northampton County, Pa., is now stewing in her allegedly stolen brew.
