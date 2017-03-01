Out of the Attic: Roll out the barrel for Burlington beer
This barrel comes from Ende Beer Co., one of 11 breweries that operated in Burlington from the late 19th to early 20th centuries. This company came into existence in 1903 when Charles Ende bought out his business partner, Alfred Werthmueller.
