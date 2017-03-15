Only two weeks to drink Exit 2 craft ...

Only two weeks to drink Exit 2 craft beer at Barrel & Brewa 1 hour, 13 minutes | Food

Only two weeks to drink Exit 2 craft beer at Barrel & Brew in New Milford The bar's second and last keg is all that's left. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2mKwTl8 The 8-month-old Barrel & Brew Bar & Liquor in New Milford is working through its second and last keg of Flying Fish's craft beer dubbed "Exit 2 Rosemary IPA" The first keg disappeared in about two weeks, reports co-owner Albert Luis Tirado, an Old Tappan resident.

