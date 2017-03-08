Oakland's Bacon/Beer Fest fundraiser ...

Oakland's Bacon/Beer Fest fundraiser set for Saturday

For the fourth year, the Oakland Bacon & Beer Festival will provide savory bites, plus microbrews to complement them - and all for a good cause. The event, which runs from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Market Building at Jack London Square, is the major annual fundraiser for Oakland Grown , an organization that supports the city's indie businesses and artists.

