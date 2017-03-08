New PA Beer Reporting Requirements Still Fluid
Under Act 166 of 2016, which became effective on January 17, 2017, breweries and wholesalers are required to report to the Pa.L.C.B. the volume of malt or brewed beverages sold either at wholesale or at retail on a monthly basis. This report must be made no later than 60 days after the end of each month, and must show product volumes broken down by brewery.
