New outdoor craft beer festival coming to Fort Langley
A brand new outdoor festival is coming to Langley to celebrate local hops, local eats and Canada's 150th birthday. The Fort Langley Beer and Food Festival, taking place May 20 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Fort Langley National Historic Site's orchard, will feature live music and up to 20 breweries and food vendors.
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
