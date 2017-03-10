New outdoor craft beer festival comin...

New outdoor craft beer festival coming to Fort Langley

A brand new outdoor festival is coming to Langley to celebrate local hops, local eats and Canada's 150th birthday. The Fort Langley Beer and Food Festival, taking place May 20 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Fort Langley National Historic Site's orchard, will feature live music and up to 20 breweries and food vendors.

