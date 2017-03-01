New Old Kan Beer & Co. Brewery Wants to Be Oakland's Favorite Beer

Old Kan Beer & Co ., the restaurant and brewery from chef James Syhabout and former Linden Street brewer Adam Lamoreaux , is now open, harkening back to simpler times with a menu of seriously chill comfort food and limited selection of brews. The space was previously home to Linden Street Brewery, co-founded by Lamoreaux, and Syhabout's restaurant The Dock.

