New Craft Beer Finds at Columbia-Area Stores
For the last several days, I have been searching the shelves of local retailers looking for fresh, new and different beers, or perhaps some interesting ones that I have not tasted before. Every time I do this, I am amazed at the variety of craft beer being brewed today, from interpretations of classics to oddball experiments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Sun
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC