New Beer Reporting Requirement Form Released
With the passage of Act 166 of 2016, effective January 17, 2017, Pennsylvania licensed breweries must now report to the Pa.L.C.B. the volume of malt or brewed beverages sold at their premises to consumers and self-distribution sales directly to retail. Additionally, importing distributor and distributor licensees must report all beer sold at wholesale.
