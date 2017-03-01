Nelson Craft Beer Trail demand 'throu...

Nelson Craft Beer Trail demand 'through the roof'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Nelson Mail

Interest in the Nelson Craft Beer Trail has been "through the roof" this summer, requiring a re-print of the popular visitor guide to the region's breweries. "There's a steady stream of tourists visiting the Inn with brochures already, or picking them up from our display."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nelson Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston 18 hr NewPhartzz 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb 27 LCT 1
News Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b... Feb 21 Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... Feb 21 Drink 1
News As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat Feb 21 Homer 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft... Feb 17 Ha Bot 5
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,798 • Total comments across all topics: 279,257,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC