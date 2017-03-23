Nebraska town seems to exist only to sell beer to Pine Ridge residents
In this Oct. 21, 2016, photo, a customer enters State Line Liquor, one of four beer stores in the town of Whiteclay, Neb. The Lakota Hope faith ministry in Whiteclay has started a fundraising campaign to buy out four beer stores that sell millions of cans annually in the tiny village next to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar 17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb '17
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb '17
|Drink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC