N.J.'s best craft brewery: Does the Idiot produce the smartest beers?
With a brewery named Village Idiot and such beers as Monkey's Breath Banana Bread and Thong Remover Tripel, Vince Masciandaro doesn't take himself or the beer business too seriously. Seems like Masciandaro and his late partner, Rich Palmay, showed up at a local bank for a meeting about loan financing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar 17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb '17
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb '17
|Drink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC