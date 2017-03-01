MS breweries one step closer to direc...

MS breweries one step closer to direct beer sales

16 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Right now, a trip to a Mississippi brewery may get you a few tastes of their product, but no one is leaving with a hoppy souvenir. "The bill will allow us to not only serve by the pint, but it will allow guests to take home beer like in the form of a six pack or growlers.

Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

