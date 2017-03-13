Move Over, St. Patrick: St. Joseph's Feast Is When Italians Parade
The St. Patrick's parade is over and the Irish have gone home to sleep off their annual bout of intemperance, but the multi-generational marchers of the Italian-American St. Joseph Society in New Orleans are only just dusting off their tuxedos and straightening their bow ties. Once the shamrocks and shenanigans have vanished from the narrow streets of the French Quarter, and the keg of green beer is empty, another parade - in honor of an entirely different saint - is beginning to gear up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Fri
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC