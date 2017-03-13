Move Over, St. Patrick: St. Joseph's ...

Move Over, St. Patrick: St. Joseph's Feast Is When Italians Parade

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

The St. Patrick's parade is over and the Irish have gone home to sleep off their annual bout of intemperance, but the multi-generational marchers of the Italian-American St. Joseph Society in New Orleans are only just dusting off their tuxedos and straightening their bow ties. Once the shamrocks and shenanigans have vanished from the narrow streets of the French Quarter, and the keg of green beer is empty, another parade - in honor of an entirely different saint - is beginning to gear up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's The Big Deal With Green Beer? Fri Green Phart 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton... Mar 5 TonkPharts 1
News The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston Mar 1 NewPhartzz 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb 27 LCT 1
News Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b... Feb 21 Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... Feb 21 Drink 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,427 • Total comments across all topics: 279,661,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC