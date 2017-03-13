Move Over, St. Patrick: St. Joseph's Feast Is When Italians Parade

The St. Patrick's parade is over and the Irish have gone home to sleep off their annual bout of intemperance, but the multi-generational marchers of the Italian-American St. Joseph Society in New Orleans are only just dusting off their tuxedos and straightening their bow ties. Once the shamrocks and shenanigans have vanished from the narrow streets of the French Quarter, and the keg of green beer is empty, another parade - in honor of an entirely different saint - is beginning to gear up.

