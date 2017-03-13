Montague residents will soon have a beer to call their very own
A new microbrewery will bring much more than local beer into the community, council heard during a presentation earlier this week. Council voted unanimously during last Monday's meeting to grant a development permit for a proposed microbrewery at 9 Brook Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
