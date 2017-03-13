M&S launches beers just for women as ...

M&S launches beers just for women as alternative to flowers and chocs on Mother's Day

Read more: Sutton Guardian

Beers just for girls? The Pub Landlord might not be pleased with how Marks & Spencer has twisted his "beer for the gentlemen, and a wine or fruit-based drink for the ladies" pronouncement. In what's thought to be a first for a high street retailer, M&S has launched a case of ales aimed specifically at women for Mother's Day.

