Lititz beer bar named best in the state

Lititz brewpub named best beer bar in Pennsylvania The bar offers 14 rotating beers on tap, two cask-conditioned ales and 80 bottles. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lE06gc Bulls Head Public House was recently named the best beer bar in Pennsylvania in the Brewers Association's Great American Beer Bars competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.