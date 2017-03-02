Lititz beer bar named best in the state
Lititz brewpub named best beer bar in Pennsylvania The bar offers 14 rotating beers on tap, two cask-conditioned ales and 80 bottles. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lE06gc Bulls Head Public House was recently named the best beer bar in Pennsylvania in the Brewers Association's Great American Beer Bars competition.
