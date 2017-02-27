How to Skip the Green Beer and Eat Au...

How to Skip the Green Beer and Eat Authentic Irish Fare This Weekend in Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

Before people deck out in green and color their beers for St. Patrick's Day, visitors to Fair Park will get a taste of Celtic tradition at the North Texas Irish Festival this weekend. "It's pretty amazing; no matter what gate you come in, there's something that can engage you immediately," says Sheri Bush, entertainment director of the North Texas Irish Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Mon LCT 1
News Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b... Feb 21 Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... Feb 21 Drink 1
News As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat Feb 21 Homer 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft... Feb 17 Ha Bot 5
News Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor... Feb 15 Aintgotnolicense 4
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC