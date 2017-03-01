Heineken launches craft beer for non-craft beer drinkers
Heineken is hoping to tempt the 75% of beer drinks who have never tried craft beer into the growing category, with the launch of two new beers under its new Maltsmith Brewery label. The new beers - a Bavarian-style Pilsner and an American-style IPA - are being rolled out from this month, and are intended to take a slice of a "huge untapped market" by appealing to people who haven't yet started to experiment with the growing trend.
