Heineken launches craft beer for non-...

Heineken launches craft beer for non-craft beer drinkers

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Heineken is hoping to tempt the 75% of beer drinks who have never tried craft beer into the growing category, with the launch of two new beers under its new Maltsmith Brewery label. The new beers - a Bavarian-style Pilsner and an American-style IPA - are being rolled out from this month, and are intended to take a slice of a "huge untapped market" by appealing to people who haven't yet started to experiment with the growing trend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Mon LCT 1
News Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b... Feb 21 Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... Feb 21 Drink 1
News As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat Feb 21 Homer 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft... Feb 17 Ha Bot 5
News Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor... Feb 15 Aintgotnolicense 4
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC