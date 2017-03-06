Heineken cracks open a new local beer...

Heineken cracks open a new local beer production facility

A person picks out a bottle of Heineken beer at a mini-mart near Kandal Market in Phnom Penh yesterday. Cambodia Brewery Ltd , a wholly owned subsidiary of Heineken Asia-Pacific, inaugurated its second brewery plant on the eastern outskirts of the capital yesterday, tripling its beer production capacity and opening a new line to produce its Dutch parent company's flagship lager, Heineken.

