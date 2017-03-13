Harpoon drafts up plan for seasonal patio at beer hall
Craft beer lovers soon may be able to enjoy a Harpoon IPA or Hefeweizen on a new outdoor patio at Harpoon Brewery's South Boston location in the Seaport District. The 31-year-old Hub-based beer maker wants to add an up to 2,433-square-foot seasonal patio at its Northern Avenue facility in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park, where it opened a new beer hall in 2013 and hosts events including its annual St. Patrick's Day Festival and Octoberfest.
