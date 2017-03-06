Guinness, local breweries try new approach on beer bill
As the liquor corporation Diageo continues its push to open a Guinness brewery in Baltimore County, it has forged an alliance with Maryland's local breweries. Diageo and the Brewers Association of Maryland drafted legislation introduced in the General Assembly Monday night that would give all production breweries in the state the ability to sell significantly more beer in their taprooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Sun
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC