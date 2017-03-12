Guinness Beer castle for sale - just in time for St. Paddy's DayOne...
One of Ireland's most historic homes is for sale. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day and 'drown the shamrock' at the Guinness Beer castle that has reigned over the rolling emerald hills of Ireland near Dublin since the 18th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar 5
|TonkPharts
|1
|The 10 Best New Happy Hours in Houston
|Mar 1
|NewPhartzz
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb 27
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC